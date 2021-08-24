Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Tuesday, Aug. 24

2 juveniles deaths at TMH in past month
Posted at 3:31 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 15:31:24-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,820

7-Day Change in COVID-19 Hospitalizations: -0.1% | New Data

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,208

Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 14.1%

Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 6.3%

Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 36.2%

As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 125 COVID-positive patients, 4 of which are vaccinated.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 122 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 337 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 974 students were quarantined.

To date, 2,997 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.

LCS

