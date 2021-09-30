Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Thursday, Sept. 30

Posted at 12:41 PM, Sep 30, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 9/23/2021: 7,753

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 6,138

7-day change in hospitalizations: - 24.5%

As of Thursday, Sept. 30, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 43 COVID-positive patients, 39 of which are unvaccinated, 17 are in critical condition.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths and one new admission as of Thursday.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 125 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 188 students were quarantined on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

LCS

