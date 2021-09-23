Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Thursday, Sept. 23

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
wptv-florida-coronavirus.jpg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 15:54:51-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases:

9/16/2021: 11,475
9/17/2021: 9,923
9/18/2021: 8,645
9/19/2021: 6,297
9/20/2021: 6,904

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 8,130

As of Thursday, Sept. 23, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 59 COVID-positive patients, 51 of which are unvaccinated, 28 are in critical condition. One patient is a juvenile under the age of 17.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths and four new admissions as of Wednesday.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 248 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 459 students were quarantined on Wednesday, September 21, 2021.

LCS

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering