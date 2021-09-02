Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Thursday, Sept. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 14,682

Total Confirmed New Cases: Tuesday 9/1/2021: 21,392

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for September 2, 2021 🚨 Total Confirmed New Cases:

Wednesday 9/1/2021: 21,392 pic.twitter.com/tq4pzPUKo3 — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) September 2, 2021

As of Thursday, Sept. 2, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 115 COVID-positive patients, 100 of which are unvaccinated. Two patients are juveniles, under the age of 17.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths and seven new admissions as of Thursday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 98 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 486 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 981 students were quarantined on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.