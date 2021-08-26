Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Thursday, Aug. 26

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,550

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,183

Wednesday 8/25: 21,183

As of Thursday, Aug. 26, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 133 COVID-positive patients, 4 of which are vaccinated.

There were two COVID-19 related deaths and 17 new admissions on Wednesday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 118 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 426 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,059 students have been quarantined.

To date, 2,997 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.