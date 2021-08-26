Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Thursday, Aug. 26

items.[0].image.alt
WPTV
wptv-florida-coronavirus.jpg
Posted at 3:50 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:50:03-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,550

Total New COVID-19 Cases: 21,183

As of Thursday, Aug. 26, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 133 COVID-positive patients, 4 of which are vaccinated.

There were two COVID-19 related deaths and 17 new admissions on Wednesday.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 118 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 426 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 1,059 students have been quarantined.

To date, 2,997 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.

LCS

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering