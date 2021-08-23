Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Aug. 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 22, 2021 🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 16,937 pic.twitter.com/rZcZ4BUs8z — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 22, 2021

Two juvenile coronavirus patients at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare have died due to the virus.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare can confirm two pediatric deaths associated with COVID-19. One was a child under 5 and the other was a child between 5 and 12, both within the last month.



-Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

As of Monday, Aug. 23, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 125 COVID-positive patients, 16 of which are vaccinated.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 122 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 285 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 916 students were quarantined since Thursday.

To date, 2,525 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.