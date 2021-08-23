Watch
Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Monday, Aug. 23

2 juveniles deaths at TMH in past month
Posted at 1:53 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:06:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Two juvenile coronavirus patients at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare have died due to the virus.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare can confirm two pediatric deaths associated with COVID-19. One was a child under 5 and the other was a child between 5 and 12, both within the last month.

-Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

As of Monday, Aug. 23, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 125 COVID-positive patients, 16 of which are vaccinated.

TMH

Capital Regional Medical Center has 122 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 285 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 916 students were quarantined since Thursday.

To date, 2,525 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.

LCS

