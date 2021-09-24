Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida Friday, Sept. 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Total Confirmed New Cases: 6,271

Total Confirmed New Cases:

9/22/2021: 6,271

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 7,556

Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 7,556

As of Friday, Sept. 24, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 59 COVID-positive patients, 51 of which are unvaccinated, 28 are in critical condition. One patient is a juvenile under the age of 17.

There were four COVID-19 related deaths and four new admissions as of Wednesday.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Leon County Schools reports 248 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 459 students were quarantined on Wednesday, September 21, 2021.