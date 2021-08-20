Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations in Florida, Friday, Aug. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Hospital Association, the state’s leading voice for hospitals and health systems, provided the following update Saturday on COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

Statewide data is derived from the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Current Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 16,849

Percent of Previous Peak (7/23/20): 166%

Total New COVID-19 Cases: Not yet updated by HHS

Inpatient Bed Availability (all patients): 14%

Inpatient ICU Bed Availability (adults): 6.9%

Percent of Inpatients with Confirmed COVID-19 (all patients): 34%



As of Friday, Aug. 20, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has 121 COVID-positive patients, 18 of which are vaccinated.

Capital Regional Medical Center has 122 COVID-positive patients.

Leon County Schools reports 239 positive COVID-19 staff and students over the past 14 days. LCS reports 789 students were quarantined since Thursday.

To date, 2,525 parents have submitted forms to opt-out students from masking.