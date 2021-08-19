Cook County Schools close temporarily due to COVID-19

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Cook County Board of Education announced the school will close in-person instruction beginning Monday, August 23, 2021, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The school said the projected return date is Monday, August 30, 2021, with a learning plan. Under that plan, students would attend school in person two days and week to receive instruction and assignments for the remainder of the week to be completed at home.

Cook County BoE says upon return, students will be strongly encouraged to wear masks and will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the building.

For more information click here.