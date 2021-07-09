Watch
Charlottesville will remove Lee statue that sparked white supremacist rally

Charlottesville gave momentum to Confederate monument foes
Charlottesville gave momentum to Confederate monument foes
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 09, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville says a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally is set to come down Saturday.

The city said in a news release Friday afternoon that the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee seated on a horse as well as a nearby figure of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will both be removed.

The development comes more than five years after racial-justice activists began a renewed push to remove the figures.

As those efforts evolved, the Lee monument became a rallying point for white supremacists and other racist groups, culminating in the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017.

