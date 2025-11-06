Demings joins Democratic race for Florida governor, setting up primary clash with Jolly

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings officially launched his campaign for Florida governor Thursday, pledging to make the state “safer, more affordable, and accountable” while restoring what he called “responsible leadership” in Tallahassee.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief and Orange County sheriff, said his four decades in public service have prepared him to tackle rising costs, strengthen public safety, and empower local communities.

“Across Florida, families are working harder than ever but struggling to keep up with the rising cost of housing, groceries, insurance, and electricity,” Demings said in a statement. “Florida needs a change. We need a different type of governor who puts delivering results before grabbing headlines and petty political fights.”

Demings’ entry shakes up the 2026 Democratic field, which so far had centered around former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly. Jolly, who’s been courting support from Democratic leaders and donors for months, has tried to unite the party behind him to avoid an expensive primary and ensure stronger footing against Republicans in the general election.

In a statement Thursday, Jolly welcomed Demings to the race.

“I welcome Mayor Demings to this important race,” Jolly said. “All of Florida—Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike—deserves a spirited Democratic Party primary that puts voters first, one rooted in real solutions for the affordability of housing and healthcare, the future of public education, protecting personal freedoms, and restoring trust and competence in government.”

The developing Democratic contest comes as Republicans prepare for a crowded and high-profile primary of their own. Trump-endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds is widely considered the GOP frontrunner, facing likely opposition from former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner. There is also speculation that Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, a DeSantis ally, could enter the race. It could set up a bruising GOP fight ahead of the general election, though polling has shown Donalds ahead by double digits.

As governor, Demings says he would focus on holding insurance companies accountable, expanding Medicaid, protecting Florida’s water and environment, and bolstering local decision-making authority. He also vowed to lead with “accountability, efficiency, and compassion,” adding that his record as a public safety official and county executive proves he can “deliver results without divisive politics.”

Demings, the first African American to serve as Orlando’s police chief, Orange County sheriff, and county mayor, enters the race with strong name recognition in Central Florida but faces a statewide uphill battle to build momentum — particularly in a contest that could test both parties’ visions for Florida’s future.

