Byron Donalds announces transition team as he prepares to take office in 2027

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — On Monday, Governor-elect Byron Donalds and Lieutenant Governor-elect Bryan Avila announced their transition team as they begin building their administration.

The transition team is made up of four people. Manny Kadre is the Chairman of Transition, Ryan Smith is the Executive Director, Tarren Bragdon is the Policy Chair, and Teresa Ressel is the Senior Advisor.

“Bryan and I campaigned and won on a clear agenda: make Florida more affordable, invest in Florida’s young people, and ensure that Florida continues to lead the nation with common-sense governance and economic opportunity. We are proud to announce this incredible team of leaders from across our great state, who are already working diligently to ensure that our administration arrives in Tallahassee fully primed to execute on our mission for the people of Florida," said Governor-Elect Byron Donalds.

Donalds will be inaugurated into office in January 2027.

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