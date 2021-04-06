Chauvin trial live blog: Prosecutors focus on police training, defense focuses on placement of knee

UPDATE, 11:30 a.m. ET: Prosecutors called Minneapolis Police Department Sergeant Johnny Mercil.

Mercil is in charge of the department's use of force training. During questioning, prosecutors asked about the department's policies and training about use of force; when it's used, for how long, techniques and when should it stop.

"If you can use a lower level of force to meet your objectives, it's safer and better for everybody," Mercil said under questioning. He also detailed "proportional force," the amount of force in proportion to the situation.

Mercil was asked about the department training officers on neck restraints. A neck restraint is restricting blood flow on the sides of the neck in order to gain control of a subject. Mercil said there are two types of neck restraint: conscious and unconscious, which is applying pressure to the point they lose consciousness.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked about things an officer needs to take into account before using force, and how long it might take to render someone unconscious.

Under cross examination from Nelson, Mercil admitted there are circumstances when a subject may need to be held in a prone position until aid arrives.

"Have you ever said or taught that if someone can talk they can breath?" Nelson asked.

"It's been said, yes," Mercil responded.

George Floyd called out while Chauvin and the other officers were holding him down on May 25, 2020, saying that he couldn't breath. At one point, officers tell Floyd that he could breath because he was able to talk.

Nelson also showed Mercil images from the body camera footage from the scene, asking the sergeant to identify if former officer Derek Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck or back.

UPDATE, 10:30 a.m. ET: Prosecutors called another member of the Minneapolis Police Department to the stand. Sergeant Kerr Yang is the crisis intervention training program coordinator.

He walked through the training offered to officers about intervention and de-escalation.

Under questioning, he said de-escalation techniques are to be used when it is "safe and feasible." He said listening and "touch" is important for gathering information about whether de-escalation is needed and if it is working.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked if the training also includes identifying signs of aggression in crowds, Yang agreed it does. Things they are trained to watch for include "raised voice, rapid breathing, agitation," and gestures, Yang said.

State-called witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin on Monday transitioned from emotional eyewitness testimony to technical police testimony.

Several police professionals, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, took the stand on Monday, painting a damning picture of Chauvin’s actions during the arrest of George Floyd that proceeded Floyd’s death.

During his testimony on Monday, Arradondo said that Chauvin “absolutely do not agree” that the former police officer followed department policies on de-escalation during Floyd’s arrest.

"Absolutely that violates our policy," he said. "Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped."

On cross-examination, Arradondo told defense lawyers that at some points, it appeared that Chauvin’s knee had moved from Floyd’s neck to his shoulder blade. He later added that it did not appear that Floyd was “actively resisting” during that time.

Jurors also heard from an emergency room physician who was on duty when Floyd was declared dead. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld said he concluded that Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen. He was also asked if Floyd’s fentanyl use could have played a role in his death.

“I didn’t have any reason to believe that that was the case here,” Langenfeld said.

Finally, jurors briefly heard from Katie Blackwell, an inspector with the 5th precinct in the Minneapolis police department. She was formerly the head of the department’s officer training. Prosecutors will likely continue questioning her when the trial resumes at 10:30 a.m. ET.

