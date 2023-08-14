News organizations condemn police raid of Kansas newspaper

News organizations from across the country, including The E.W. Scripps Company on behalf of stations in Kansas City, Missouri and Lawrence, Kansas, have collectively sent a letter to the police chief of Marion, Kansas, condemning the raid of the Marion County Record.

The letter was authored by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. In addition to The E.W. Scripps Company, The Associated Press, CBS News, NBCUniversal News Group Inc., The New York Times Company and The Washington Post, among others, co-signed the letter.

“Newsroom searches and seizures are among the most intrusive actions law enforcement can take with respect to the free press, and the most potentially suppressive of free speech by the press and the public,” the letter says.

News of Friday’s raid started to circulate widely Friday night following an article published by the Kansas Reflector, an independent media outlet operating in the state.

The owner and co-publisher of the Marion County Record, Eric Meyer, told the Kansas Reflector that authorities had taken electronic news gathering equipment, work product and other material as part of a search warrant at the offices of the paper, which are located about an hour north of Wichita.

Meyer said authorities were executing a search warrant approved by Marion County Magistrate Judge Laura Viar.

In an email reply Sunday to Scripps News Kansas City, Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody wrote that while he couldn’t release further information, once he could, the public would see that his officers’ actions would be vindicated.

Cody referenced an exemption in the federal Privacy Protection Act he believed allowed his officers to perform the search warrant.

In the news organizations’ letter, attorneys say Cody’s rationale is “inapplicable.” Two additional exemptions possible within the act also did not “appear to apply,” according to the letter.

“In short, the search warrant directed at the Marion County Record was significantly overbroad, improperly intrusive and possibly in violation of federal law,” the letter explains.

The letter closed with a demand to return seized equipment and records, purge any records in the department created as part of the execution of the search warrant, and launch an independent review of the incident.

This story was originally published by James Howell Jr. at Scripps News Kansas City.

