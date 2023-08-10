NEW VIDEO: Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) - Donald Trump's aide Walt Nauta has pleaded not guilty for a second time to conspiring with the former president to obstruct the investigation into his possession of classified documents at his Florida estate.

But Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira was again unable to enter a plea in the case on Thursday because he hasn't secured a Florida-based attorney, which is required under local court rules.

The magistrate judge formally accepted the latest not guilty plea of Trump, who told the judge in court papers last week that he is not guilty and waived his right to appear at the hearing in person.

