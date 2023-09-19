NEW VIDEO: FWC releases bear captured in Walt Disney World back into wild

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a bear that was caught in Walt Disney World back into the wild. Video above shows the bear running back into nature in the Ocala National Forest.

The bear was captured after it was spotted in Disney's Magic Kingdom Monday.

The wildlife commission estimates there are more than 4,000 black bears in Florida, with the most located in central Florida.

FWC said, "relocating bears is often not feasible. Areas large and remote enough to move bears where they won't encounter people are rare in Florida. Additionally, relocated bears typically leave the new area, either to return to their original home or to leave an area already occupied by other bears. Some bears will wander through unfamiliar areas and cross busy roads, creating a danger to the bear and to motorists."