NEW STATS: TPD has responded to 89 crashes involving pedestrians in 2023; see how many were deadly

A vehicle hit a person near the intersection of West Tennessee Street and Nashville drive.

The crash happened early Wednesday morning around 12:29 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; police are still looking for the driver.

WTXL Area of the crash

We checked with TPD Wednesday morning. They told us so far in 2023, there have been 89 traffic crashes involving pedestrians. That's between January 1, 2023 and 8 a.m. August 23, 2023.

Seven pedestrians have been killed in those crashes so far this year.

In 2022, there were 148 crashes involving pedestrians for the whole year. Five pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2022.

These numbers do not include incidents reported to or investigated by other agencies in Leon County.

NEWS RELEASE FROM TPD:

Officers responded to the area of West Tennessee Street and Nashville Drive in regards to an adult male lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The involved vehicle fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival. TPD’s Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash is asked to call police. This is an open and active investigation.