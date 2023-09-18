NEW REPORT: FAMU remains a top public HBCU for 5th consecutive year; moves up to No. 3 among all HBCUs

Florida A&M University rose to No. 91, among the U.S News & World Report Top Public National Universities.

FAMU moved from No. 23 to No. 21 on the Social Mobility Index.

The University rose from 104 to 103, a year ago.

FAMU NEWS RELEASE:

Fulfilling a key goal in its five-year strategic plan, Florida A&M University rose to No. 91, among the U.S News & World Report Top Public National Universities. It has remained the top public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for the fifth consecutive year and moved up to No. 3 among all HBCUs.

FAMU moved from No. 23 to No. 21 on the Social Mobility Index, an indication of the University’s ability to alter the economic trajectory of students and their families.

FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., was elated by the University’s position in the latest rankings.

“This is outstanding news. I want to congratulate our students, faculty, staff, administrators, alumni, and Board of Trustees for their support and stewardship. This reflects our collective effort and our unstinting commitment to the success of our students and our making good use of the funds invested in us by Florida tax payers, funding agencies, private-sector partners, philanthropic foundations, and friends,” said Robinson, who added that the latest rankings will inspire the FAMU community to strive to go even higher. “We can’t rest on our laurels. We will renew our commitment to “Excellence With Caring” and continue to hold forth the promise of opportunity to the young people and their families for whom we have a beacon for nearly 136 years.”

During the past few years, as part of its five-year Strategic Plan “Boldly Striking,” FAMU has made breaking into the U.S. News & World Report Top 100 National Public Universities a priority. The University rose from 104 to 103, a year ago and then jumped 12 spots in the most recent survey. With more than $96 million in research funding awarded the latest fiscal year, FAMU is also pushing to attain Carnegie Research 1 classification. The University also set a $25.7 million fundraising record for 2022-2023.

Robinson conducted an administrative restructuring to make the University more adaptable to issues as they arise. As part of that restructuring, President Robinson created the post of chief operating officer, a position held by Donald Palm, Ph.D. The University is also ramping up its customer service excellence initiative to be more responsive to the needs of students and other stakeholders.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Allyson Watson, Ph.D., who was promoted from serving as the College of Education dean during the restructuring, said the rankings reflect where FAMU stakeholders expect the University to be.

“I am thrilled to see our institution's remarkable progress. Our ascent in the U.S. News & World Report rankings underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence,” Watson said. “We will continue to boldly strike forward as an internationally renowned institution of higher learning. Our alumni expect the best from us, our students deserve the best, and our faculty and staff contribute to us being the best.”

U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Top Public Schools - National Universities #91

Social Mobility - National Universities #21

Historically Black Colleges and Universities #3, (Public HBCUs #1)

National Universities #170

