National Weather Service releases initial report on Hurricane Idalia; see the stats here

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has released the initial and preliminary post-storm reportfor Hurricane Idalia.

The storm made landfall as a Category 3.

Wind, flooding rain and storm surge all caused damage to the ABC 27 viewing area; watch the video to see the moment of landfall.

DATA RELEASE FROM NWS:

Hurricane Idalia made landfall on the morning of August 30th along the coast of Taylor County Florida near Keaton Beach at approximately 745 am EDT. The hurricane made landfall with estimated sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane Idalia moved inland across the eastern Florida Big Bend and into South Central Georgia during the morning hours. Strong winds caused extensive damage to trees, buildings, and infrastructure along a broad swath stretching west to Tallahassee and east beyond the Suwannee River. Significant storm surge accompanied the hurricane into the Taylor and Dixie County coasts, where water levels reached at least 8 feet above ground level and pushed up to 1.5 miles inland. Significant damage to property and infrastructure was associated with the storm surge.

See the confirmed storm stats from the National Weather Service below: