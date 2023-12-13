"My heart is so full today" - Thomasville and surrounding neighbors celebrate Yellow Jackets championship

The team and community can expect a celebration Tuesday at 7pm at the Jacket's Nest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

One football team. One championship. And one community brought together because of it.

"My heart is just so full because it's been a long time coming."

For the first time in more than 20 years, Thomas County Central football is celebrating a state championship!

"They're going to ask me, 'when's the last time y'all won?' Last night," said Whitney Baker, Football Mom.

A win for the Thomas County Yellow Jackets is putting Thomasville and Thomas County neighbors in good spirits.

"Go Jackets we are so proud of you! Congrats on bringing the championship home," said Deanna Fallin, Co-Owner Fallin's Barbeque.

Tuesday night the Jackets beat out the Woodward Academy War Eagles 49 to 28 for the state championship title.

It had been more than 20 years since that had been done before.

The road to this victory has brought the Thomas County community together over the last few months.

"We made 90 sandwiches for the football players going up the 2nd day," said Fallin.

Deanna Fallin is one of many small business owners who help support the team along the way.

It's safe to say the community's kindness paid off.

Jacket pride could be seen all over Thomasville Wednesday.

While riding through town I even spotted a woman wearing the team proudly on her shirt.

"Coach Rogers came and brought so much joy to our community. Schools were closed, people didn't go to work. Two days, like you have a day to recuperate. The jackets only do that kind of stuff," said Baker.

Thomas County Central graduate Whitney Baker says she's never seen the city quite like this.

"I just want to say to Thomasville and Thomas County, thank y'all so much. Thank y'all so much for supporting us. Thank y'all for traveling with us. My heart is so full today," said Baker.

As for what's next, Principal Thompson says the team and community can expect a celebration Tuesday at 7pm at the Jacket's Nest.