Much cooler weather becomes the trend this week with highs in the 60s and 70s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures this afternoon are noticeably cooler today compared to yesterday, with upper 60s and low 70s commonplace across the region. Winds are out of the northwest and a little breezy at times, with gusts upwards of 15-20mph. This is bringing drier and cooler air into the region with relatively low humidity across the region, especially compared to yesterday. Into the night tonight, some passing clouds will make way for clearer periods overnight, with lows dipping into the low 50s.

Tomorrow morning will start off on the chilly side with a mostly sunny sky dominating the region. Winds out of the northwest will keep temperatures on the cooler side with low humidity. Sunny skies will persist throughout the day, with temperatures warming through the 60s into the afternoon. High temperatures throughout the region will top off in the upper 60s to low 70s, making for a much cooler than average day. The average high this time of year is 82 degrees. Lows overnight will dip into the 50s and upper 40s throughout the week. This cool and sunny weather will continue through the workweek, with the next chance at rain being on Friday in the form of isolated storms. Temperatures by the end of the week will return to the 80s, but highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 60s!