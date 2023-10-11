Morgan State to build wall around campus after school shooting

Morgan State University plans to build a wall around its campus following a shooting at the school that left five students injured.

In a Town Hall on Tuesday, Morgan State University President David Wilson said the wall will extend existing barriers by about 8,000 feet and encircle 90% of the campus — effectively "eliminating unfettered access," according to USA Today.

"We're doing this, let me be clear, not to keep out our neighbors and our community writ large — we are doing it to keep out the bad actors," Wilson said.

In addition to the wall, the school is also considering other possible upgrades, such as metal detectors, weapons detection technology, increased police patrols and security guard booths, USA Today said.

A proposal for the project will be submitted to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and is expected to cost more than $22 million.

Police seek help identifying suspects in Morgan State shooting

In terms of the shooting, police are still asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Ballistic evidence and federal partners helped determine that two shooters were involved in the incident.

The Baltimore Police Department released a series of photos and videos of four suspects walking near the scene of the shooting that night.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said a $9,000 reward will be offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

As of the last update from police, four out of the five students shot have been released from the hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing.

