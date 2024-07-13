Watch Now
More Details: ABC 27 working to restore signal outage impacting some viewers

Posted at 9:29 PM, Jul 12, 2024

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) —On July 11, ABC 27’s over the air signal became no longer available for some viewers. The outage impacted the station's main channel and sub-channels.

On Friday, it was determined that the outage is due to damage to a transmission line.
The damage is extensive and will require additional support to repair.
For that reason, viewers can expect the signal outage to go on through the weekend.

Updates will be provided here as they become available.

We apologize for this inconvenience and the impact it's having on our viewers. Our local news coverage can be streamed at WTXL.TV or through the WTXL app. For more information on how to stream, follow the link below: Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device.

