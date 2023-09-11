More Big Bend Counties approved for federal assistance after hurricane

More Bid Bend counties have been approved for federal help following Hurricane Idalia.

President Biden approved an amendment to Florida’s disaster declaration.

NEWS RELEASE:

President Biden approved an amendment to Florida’s disaster declaration for Hurricane Idalia approving Manatee and Sarasota counties for Individual Assistance. Homeowners and renters in these counties may apply for federal disaster assistance.

In addition, Citrus, Dixie, Hamilton, Hernando, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, and Taylor counties were approved for Public Assistance for repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities. They were previously approved for debris removal and emergency protective services.

Also, Franklin, Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties were approved for Public Assistance for debris removal and repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities. They were previously approved for emergency protective services.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, you can visit a disaster recovery center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] use the FEMA [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] app [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for smartphones or call 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

To find center locations, visit: fema.gov/drc [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. However, if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and fema.gov/disaster/4734 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] and at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].