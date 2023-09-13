MODEL CALL: Archbold's Pink Affair back for its 10-year anniversary

Archbold's Cancer Center is currently looking for cancer survivors, both male and female, to participate in their benefit fashion show.

This year's goal is to raise $50,000.

Check out the video above to see last year's survivors strut their stuff!

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Calling ALL cancer survivors! Archbold's Pink Affair Fashion Show is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary but needs your help to do it!

The Pink Affair is a benefit fashion show.

It features models who are local cancer survivors.

They need both both male and female models.

This year's goal is to raise $50,000.

That money pays for an outreach program that's targeted towards the underserved population.

President of the Archbold Foundation Vann Middleton says there is no limit to the number of people who can participate.

Their hope is to help inspire others.

"It was a way to get cancer survivors excited about their experience and going through treatment and getting through treatment," said Vann Middleton.

The event will take place October 26th at the Archbold Cancer Center.

To find out more open this link.