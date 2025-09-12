Miss Kentucky makes history as first former foster youth to reach Miss America top 11

At just 20 years old, Miss Kentucky Ariana Rodriguez made history at this year's Miss America pageant, becoming the first former foster youth to earn a spot in the top 11.

"I left everything out there on the stage, and I was really proud of myself for even making it that far, honestly," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez grew up in the foster care system and was homeless by age 16, living out of her car. Despite these hardships, she found her voice and purpose during her senior year of high school when she founded the Lucky Ones Foundation, dedicated to amplifying the voices of youth who have experienced the foster care system and educating the public about the challenges they face.

"So I was really thankful to have represented foster youth in the state of Kentucky in that way, because I just truly never thought that it would be possible," Rodriguez said.

Her favorite memory from the competition came right after her name was called for the top 11.

"I remember going up to Miss Mississippi, who was also in the foster care system, and just hugging her after we won. We'd both been in foster care, and so it was really interesting to see that two girls who statistically were not supposed to be in the room, were in the room together," Rodriguez said.

Between the intense competition schedule, Rodriguez recalls the much-needed rest breaks.

"So, we really napped as much as we could, got in that sleep whenever we could, but I remember a whole bunch of the girls were like under our big vanity mirrors, getting ready, like just napping," she said.

Rodriguez also formed lasting friendships during the competition.

"I met two other girls who have experience within the foster care system. So, overall, even though I didn't walk away with a crown, it was an incredible experience, and I walked away with truly the best friends that a girl could ask for," she said.

Rodriguez plans to continue her reign as Miss Kentucky and will also serve as a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture. She hopes to continue inspiring anyone who wants to accomplish their dreams.

"I just kept telling myself, you know, you will not be another statistic. Just take it one day at a time, and eventually you'll look back on your life and be so happy that you took that chance," Rodriguez said.

This story was originally published by Lauren Minor with the Scripps News Group in Lexington, Kentucky.