Midway neighbors using breast cancer walk to educate and provide resources

A Breast Cancer Walk is planned for Saturday, October 12th starting at 8 a.m.

Watch the video to hear from Pastor Dougles on why this walk means so much to this community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Remembering neighbors who are impacted by breast cancer. I’m Ashley Engle in the Midway neighborhood where neighbors will soon gather right here to walk and honor fighters and survivors of this disease.

A time to come together…

"This is a walk that is about getting engaged with the whole atmosphere of breast cancer."

A time Dougles Harris, pastor at Midway Unity Fellowship, says him and his congregation wants survivors and fighters to know they are not alone.

"It affects your whole family."

Pastor Harris and the church is doing a breast cancer awareness walk for neighbors to become more educated about the disease.

I checked with Florida Health Charts. In 2020, 31 women in Gadsden County were diagnosed with breast cancer. That was less than one percent of the total state diagnosis that year which was a little over 18,000.

"Fear actually stops people from getting any kind of healthcare because they are afraid of hat that diagnosis will bring."

Kathy Brooks is the Service Line Administrator for Oncology at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and a Breast Cancer Survivor. She tells me neighbors should get Mammograms and get the resources they need.

"Early detection saves live. The earlier you get a diagnosis the better your chances will be."

A time for neighbors to remember those who are impacted but a time to be educated to learn to keep themselves healthy and mindful.

"Walk with us"

Breast Cancer Walkwill be Saturday October 12th starting at 8 a.m.



