Meet the candidates: Qualified Leon County candidates for 2024 election cycle announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The political stage is set!
Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announced the qualified local candidates for the 2024 Election Cycle.
The qualifying period ended at noon on Friday, June 14. In order to qualify for local office and appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed complete qualifying paperwork and any qualifying fees with the Elections Office by the deadline.
A list of qualified candidates for local races can be found below.
It's important to note, unopposed candidates will not appear on the ballot, and instead will automatically take office after the General Election.
Local Candidates in Leon County – 2024 Election Cycle
Clerk of Court
- Gwendolyn Marshall Knight (DEM) Elected without opposition
Sheriff
- Walt McNeil (DEM) Elected without opposition
Property Appraiser
- Akin S Akinyemi (DEM) Universal Primary
- Kenneth "Ken" Preston (DEM) Universal Primary
Tax Collector
- Doris Maloy (DEM) Elected without opposition
Superintendent of Schools
- Joseph Lamar Burgess (NPA)
- Rocky Hanna (DEM)
- Genleah Swain (DEM)
Supervisor of Elections
- Mark Earley (DEM) Elected without opposition
County Judge, Seat 3
- Monique Ricardson Elected without opposition
County Judge, Seat 4
- Cyndee Brown
- Robert Churchill
- LaShawn Riggans
County Commissioner, At-Large 1
- Carolyn D. Cummings
- David T Hawkins
County Commissioner, District 2
- Christian Caban Elected without opposition
County Commissioner, District 4
- Isaac Montilla
- Brian Welch
School Board, District 2
- Rosanne Wood
- Daniel Zeruto
School Board, District 4
- Laurie Lawson Cox
- Jeremy Rogers
Tallahassee City Commissioner, Seat 1
- Louis Dilbert
- Rudolph "Rudy" Ferguson, Sr.
- Jacqueline "Jack" Porter
Tallahassee City Commissioner, Seat 2
- Dorothy Inman-Johnson
- Donna Nyack
- Curtis Richardson
- Bernard Stevens Jr
Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2
- Kim O'Connor Elected without opposition
Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3
- No candidates qualified
Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4
- No candidates qualified
Canopy Community Development District, Seat 3
- Steven Durie
- Elizabeth Wills
Canopy Community Development District, Seat 4
- Toby Thompson Elected without opposition
Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 2
- Matthew Vogel Elected without opposition
Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 4
- Ryan Culton Elected without opposition
Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 2
- Linda Guyas
- John Moran
Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 4
William Pfost Elected without opposition
Additional information regarding local candidates can be found at LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov]. Candidates for federal, state, and mult-icounty office qualify with the Florida Division of Elections. For information on those candidates, visit dos.fl.gov/elections [dos.fl.gov].
Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.