Watch Now
Homepage

Actions

Meet the candidates: Qualified Leon County candidates for 2024 election cycle announced

Supervisor of Elections Announces Qualified Local Candidates
WTXL
Supervisor of Elections Announces Qualified Local Candidates
Supervisor of Elections Announces Qualified Local Candidates
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 14, 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The political stage is set!

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announced the qualified local candidates for the 2024 Election Cycle.

The qualifying period ended at noon on Friday, June 14. In order to qualify for local office and appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed complete qualifying paperwork and any qualifying fees with the Elections Office by the deadline.

A list of qualified candidates for local races can be found below.

It's important to note, unopposed candidates will not appear on the ballot, and instead will automatically take office after the General Election.

Local Candidates in Leon County – 2024 Election Cycle

  • Clerk of Court

    • Gwendolyn Marshall Knight (DEM) Elected without opposition

  • Sheriff

    • Walt McNeil (DEM) Elected without opposition

  • Property Appraiser

    • Akin S Akinyemi (DEM) Universal Primary
    • Kenneth "Ken" Preston (DEM) Universal Primary

  • Tax Collector

    • Doris Maloy (DEM) Elected without opposition

  • Superintendent of Schools

    • Joseph Lamar Burgess (NPA)
    • Rocky Hanna (DEM)
    • Genleah Swain (DEM)

  • Supervisor of Elections

    • Mark Earley (DEM) Elected without opposition

  • County Judge, Seat 3

    • Monique Ricardson Elected without opposition

  • County Judge, Seat 4

    • Cyndee Brown
    • Robert Churchill
    • LaShawn Riggans

  • County Commissioner, At-Large 1

    • Carolyn D. Cummings
    • David T Hawkins

  • County Commissioner, District 2

    • Christian Caban Elected without opposition

  • County Commissioner, District 4

    • Isaac Montilla
    • Brian Welch

  • School Board, District 2

    • Rosanne Wood
    • Daniel Zeruto

  • School Board, District 4

    • Laurie Lawson Cox
    • Jeremy Rogers

  • Tallahassee City Commissioner, Seat 1

    • Louis Dilbert
    • Rudolph "Rudy" Ferguson, Sr.
    • Jacqueline "Jack" Porter

  • Tallahassee City Commissioner, Seat 2

    • Dorothy Inman-Johnson
    • Donna Nyack
    • Curtis Richardson
    • Bernard Stevens Jr

  • Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2

    • Kim O'Connor Elected without opposition

  • Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3

    • No candidates qualified

  • Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4

    • No candidates qualified

  • Canopy Community Development District, Seat 3

    • Steven Durie
    • Elizabeth Wills

  • Canopy Community Development District, Seat 4

    • Toby Thompson Elected without opposition

  • Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 2

    • Matthew Vogel Elected without opposition

  • Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 4

    • Ryan Culton Elected without opposition

  • Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 2

    • Linda Guyas
    • John Moran

  • Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 4

    • William Pfost Elected without opposition

Additional information regarding local candidates can be found at LeonVotes.gov [leonvotes.gov]. Candidates for federal, state, and mult-icounty office qualify with the Florida Division of Elections. For information on those candidates, visit dos.fl.gov/elections [dos.fl.gov].

Voters with questions are encouraged to contact the Elections Office by email at Vote@LeonVotes.gov, or by phone at (850) 606-8683, Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood