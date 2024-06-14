Meet the candidates: Qualified Leon County candidates for 2024 election cycle announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The political stage is set!

Mark S. Earley, Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, announced the qualified local candidates for the 2024 Election Cycle.

The qualifying period ended at noon on Friday, June 14. In order to qualify for local office and appear on the ballot, candidates must have filed complete qualifying paperwork and any qualifying fees with the Elections Office by the deadline.

A list of qualified candidates for local races can be found below.

It's important to note, unopposed candidates will not appear on the ballot, and instead will automatically take office after the General Election.

Local Candidates in Leon County – 2024 Election Cycle

Clerk of Court Gwendolyn Marshall Knight (DEM) Elected without opposition

Sheriff Walt McNeil (DEM) Elected without opposition

Property Appraiser Akin S Akinyemi (DEM) Universal Primary Kenneth "Ken" Preston (DEM) Universal Primary

Tax Collector Doris Maloy (DEM) Elected without opposition

Superintendent of Schools Joseph Lamar Burgess (NPA) Rocky Hanna (DEM) Genleah Swain (DEM)

Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley (DEM) Elected without opposition

County Judge, Seat 3 Monique Ricardson Elected without opposition

County Judge, Seat 4 Cyndee Brown Robert Churchill LaShawn Riggans

County Commissioner, At-Large 1 Carolyn D. Cummings David T Hawkins

County Commissioner, District 2 Christian Caban Elected without opposition

County Commissioner, District 4 Isaac Montilla Brian Welch

School Board, District 2 Rosanne Wood Daniel Zeruto

School Board, District 4 Laurie Lawson Cox Jeremy Rogers

Tallahassee City Commissioner, Seat 1 Louis Dilbert Rudolph "Rudy" Ferguson, Sr. Jacqueline "Jack" Porter

Tallahassee City Commissioner, Seat 2 Dorothy Inman-Johnson Donna Nyack Curtis Richardson Bernard Stevens Jr

Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2 Kim O'Connor Elected without opposition

Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3 No candidates qualified

Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4 No candidates qualified

Canopy Community Development District, Seat 3 Steven Durie Elizabeth Wills

Canopy Community Development District, Seat 4 Toby Thompson Elected without opposition

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 2 Matthew Vogel Elected without opposition

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 4 Ryan Culton Elected without opposition

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 2 Linda Guyas John Moran

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 4 William Pfost Elected without opposition



Additional information regarding local candidates can be found at LeonVotes.gov [ leonvotes.gov ] . Candidates for federal, state, and mult-icounty office qualify with the Florida Division of Elections. For information on those candidates, visit dos.fl.gov/elections [ dos.fl.gov ] .