Biden watches sunrise, attends church to open 2023 in U.S. Virgin Islands

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened 2023 by watching the first sunrise of the new year from the U.S. Virgin Islands and attending church.

Biden worshipped Sunday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix.

The president has attended religious services at Holy Cross during his past visits to the Caribbean island.

Before Biden went to church, White House officials said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden watched the sunrise from the secluded beach outside the home where they are staying.

Biden is scheduled to return to Washington on Monday.