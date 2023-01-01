Watch Now
Biden watches sunrise, attends church to open 2023 in U.S. Virgin Islands

Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 11:14:32-05

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened 2023 by watching the first sunrise of the new year from the U.S. Virgin Islands and attending church.

Biden worshipped Sunday at Holy Cross Catholic Church in the town of Christiansted on St. Croix.

The president has attended religious services at Holy Cross during his past visits to the Caribbean island.

Before Biden went to church, White House officials said he and his wife, first lady Jill Biden watched the sunrise from the secluded beach outside the home where they are staying.

Biden is scheduled to return to Washington on Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

