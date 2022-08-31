Kemp suspends Georgia sheriff charged with sexual battery

COLQUITT, Ga. (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended a Georgia sheriff facing charges of sexual battery and violating his oath of office.

Kemp signed an executive order Monday suspending Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan for 60 days. Kemp acted on a recommendation by state Attorney General Chris Carr and two other Georgia sheriffs who reviewed the case.

Miller was arrested Aug. 10 by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents who had been asked to look into sexual misconduct allegations involving the sheriff. The agency has said the charges stem from “an incident that took place while on a 911 call,” but has given no further details.

An attorney for Morgan, Thomas V. Duck III, did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday.

The order calls for the chief judge of the Pataula Judicial Circuit in rural southwest Georgia to appoint an interim sheriff to serve in Morgan’s absence.

Morgan ran against the incumbent sheriff in 2020 and ended up with the job despite losing the election. That’s because then-Sheriff Scott Worsley died from cancer the week before Election Day. Even after his death, Worsley carried the race with 52% of the vote. As the runner-up, Morgan became the new sheriff.