The story behind Juneteenth and how it became a federal holiday

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - People hold a sign in their car during a car parade to mark Juneteenth on June 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Communities all over the country will be marking Juneteenth, the day that enslaved Black Americans learned they were free. For generations, the end of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history has been recognized with joy in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts. Yet, the U.S. government was slow to embrace the occasion. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 14:10:59-04

Many Americans will be marking Juneteenth this month. It's the day when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned they were free.

For generations, Black Americans have recognized the end of one of history's darkest chapters with joy, in the form of parades, street festivals, musical performances or cookouts.

June 19th was the day in 1865 when a Union officer reached Galveston, Texas and announced their liberation. It would take another century and a half and lots of rallying for the U.S. government to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

There's a push today for people to see beyond the revelry and learn about Juneteenth’s history.

