Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's the 17th panther death recorded this year.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Wildlife officials say the remains of the 5-month-old female panther were found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.