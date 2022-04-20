Georgia city official arrested for murder in 2018 death

CECIL, Ga. (AP) — A city council member in a tiny south Georgia town has been indicted for murder in the death of a man officials say she was supposed to be caring for.

Constance Davis was jailed Tuesday after being indicted earlier this month in Cook County for felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult.

It’s unclear if the 68-year-old Davis has a lawyer to speak for her. Davis is a member of the city council in Cecil, a 284-resident town about 30 miles north of the Florida state line.

The indictment says she failed to care for Winfred Hardrick, a 66-year-old man found dead in an abandoned car in Cecil in June 2018.