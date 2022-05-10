Watch
Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

Jonathan Bachman/AP
FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting Monday, May 9, 2022 when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
Posted at 11:02 PM, May 09, 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting.

He was 31.

The sheriff's office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office.

The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him.

Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.

