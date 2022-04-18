Florida Legislature to vote on DeSantis' congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol to begin a special session to approve a new congressional map after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the previous GOP-backed boundaries that preserved minority districts.

The work should be easy, given that Republican leaders have already conceded the once a decade process to DeSantis.

House and Senate leaders have said neither chamber will try to draw a new map, but rather vote on the heavily pro-GOP map DeSantis gave them.

The map DeSantis submitted would likely create more Republican seats than the maps approved by the Legislature.

It would also likely reduce Black representation in Florida’s delegation from four to two.