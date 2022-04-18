Watch
Florida Legislature to vote on DeSantis' congressional map

www.FloridaRedistricting.gov.
The Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, submitted a congressional map, Wednesday April 13, 2022. The Florida Legislature will vote to approve or deny the map during a special session the week of April 18, 2022. The map will limit Florida's 5th congressional district to just the Jacksonville Duval County area. The current district 5 stretches from Jacksonville west to include portions of Tallahassee in Leon County and all of Gadsden County. The fifth district is currently a majority African American black voting district that tends to vote for Democrats.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:23:15-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will return to the Capitol to begin a special session to approve a new congressional map after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the previous GOP-backed boundaries that preserved minority districts.

The work should be easy, given that Republican leaders have already conceded the once a decade process to DeSantis.

House and Senate leaders have said neither chamber will try to draw a new map, but rather vote on the heavily pro-GOP map DeSantis gave them.

The map DeSantis submitted would likely create more Republican seats than the maps approved by the Legislature.

It would also likely reduce Black representation in Florida’s delegation from four to two.

