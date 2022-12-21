Watch Now
News

Actions

As flu rages, US releases medicine from national stockpile

Biden Flu
Mark J. Terrill/AP
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The Biden administration announced it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctor's offices around the country. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Biden Flu
Posted at 10:01 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 11:16:44-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will release doses of prescription flu medicine from the Strategic National Stockpile to states as flu-sickened patients continue to flock to hospitals and doctors' offices around the country. States will be able to request doses of the prescription flu medication Tamiflu kept in the Strategic National Stockpile from the federal Health and Human Services department. The administration is not releasing how many doses will be made available. Last week, HHS announced it would allow states to dip into statewide stockpiles for Tamiflu, making millions of treatment courses available. Tamiflu can be prescribed to treat flu in people over the age of 2 weeks old.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming