Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month's Georgia runoff election. Saturday is the last day mail ballots can arrive and be counted in Nevada. Election officials are hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of remaining votes.