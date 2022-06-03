Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

Toral's HR in 9th helps FSU beat UCLA 5-3 in Auburn Regional

UCLA Florida St Baseball
Butch Dill/AP
Florida State batter Alex Toral (19) celebrates with Florida State pitcher Parker Messick (15) after hitting a home run against UCLA during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
UCLA Florida St Baseball
UCLA Florida St Baseball
UCLA Florida St Baseball
UCLA Florida St Baseball
UCLA Florida St Baseball
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 17:09:37-04

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Carrion hit his first triple of the season, Alex Toral added an insurance run in the ninth with a homer and No. 3 seed Florida State beat second-seeded UCLA and 5-3 on Friday in the Seminoles' 44th straight regional appearance.

Carrion brought in two runs with his triple to give Florida State (34-23) a 3-0 lead in the first game of the Auburn Regional. Toral blasted his 15th home run of the season in the ninth for a two-run lead.


Florida State starter Parker Messick (7-5) allowed just two earned runs in five innings while striking out four. Davis Hare earned his fourth save of the season with 1 2/3 innings of work.


The Bruins (38-23) had two runners with one out in the eighth but only scored one on a wild pitch to get within 4-3.

UCLA starter Max Rajcic (8-5) allowed four earned runs on just five hits through six innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming