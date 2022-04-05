Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has become a millionaire. A disclosure filed in March shows the candidate for governor is worth $3.17 million, thanks mostly to book and speaking income.

Abrams was worth $109,000 in 2018 when she first ran for governor. Abrams then was heavily in debt, including money she owed to the IRS. Those tax debts were the subject of attacks by her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp. Republicans who once questioned whether Abrams could manage a state budget are now taking potshots at her for being rich.

Abrams argued in 2018 that her debts and family obligations made her more like the average Georgian. Now she says she shouldn’t be penalized for success.