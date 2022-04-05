Watch
NewsPolitics

Actions

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Stacey Abrams, a Georgia Democrat who has launched a multimillion-dollar effort to combat voter suppression, applauds a dignitary at the University of New England, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in Portland, Maine. Abrams was a Georgia state legislator who became the first black woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination in U.S. history. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Stacey Abrams
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:42:02-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams has become a millionaire. A disclosure filed in March shows the candidate for governor is worth $3.17 million, thanks mostly to book and speaking income.

Abrams was worth $109,000 in 2018 when she first ran for governor. Abrams then was heavily in debt, including money she owed to the IRS. Those tax debts were the subject of attacks by her Republican opponent, Brian Kemp. Republicans who once questioned whether Abrams could manage a state budget are now taking potshots at her for being rich.

Abrams argued in 2018 that her debts and family obligations made her more like the average Georgian. Now she says she shouldn’t be penalized for success.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming