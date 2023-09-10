AP Top 25: Florida State jumps to No. 3 spot

The AP top 25 poll is out for college football with the Seminoles moving into the Top 3.

Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan landed at No. 2, with two-first place votes. Florida State climbed up a spot to No. 3 and received three first-place votes. FSU is ranked in the regular season for the first time since Sept. 18, 2017.

The move up for Florida State comes after the Noles beat Southern Miss 66-3 in the team's home opener Saturday night. That score marked the largest amount of points put up by the team since Head Coach Mike Norvell took over.

Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, after beating Alabama. The Pac-12 is now just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since 2009. That year, the Longhorns finished No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama.

Alabama's loss Sunday caused the team to tumble seven spots. It is now ranked No. 10, its lowest ranking since early last November, when the Crimson Tide also were 10th.

Southern California moved up a spot to No. 5, giving the top five representation from each Power Five conference. No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Washington, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Notre Dame round out the top 10.

