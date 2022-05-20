Sheriff: Deputy charged after stun gun sets biker on fire

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida deputy who accidentally set a gasoline-covered motorcycle rider on fire with a stun gun is facing a misdemeanor charge.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said during a news conference Thursday that the deputy is being charged with culpable negligence, and the burned biker faces charges of reckless driving, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Officials say helicopter video shows the biker weaving through traffic on Feb. 27 before stopping at a gas station in neighboring Orange County.

The sheriff says Osceola deputies followed the biker out of their jurisdiction because they believed he had been part of a group of bikers brandishing guns at people.