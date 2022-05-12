Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A central Florida man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Court records show 40-year-old Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court. Fairchild was arrested in Orlando in August 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Fairchild was part of a crowd at the Capitol’s then-restricted West Plaza on Jan. 6, 2021.

After the crowd moved at least two barriers, Fairchild illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door.