Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 11:17 PM, May 11, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A central Florida man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Court records show 40-year-old Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court. Fairchild was arrested in Orlando in August 2021.  

According to the criminal complaint, Fairchild was part of a crowd at the Capitol’s then-restricted West Plaza on Jan. 6, 2021.

After the crowd moved at least two barriers, Fairchild illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door.

