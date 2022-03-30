Watch
Parkland judge to decide if jurors will tour shooting site

Nikolas Cruz
Amy Beth Bennett/AP
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown in court at the defense table with his defense attorneys, Gabe Ermine, left, and David Wheeler at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, before pleading guilty on all four criminal counts stemming from his attack on a Broward County jail guard in November 2018. Cruz is accused of punching Sgt. Ray Beltran, wrestling him to the ground and taking his stun gun. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Nikolas Cruz
Posted at 5:06 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 17:06:14-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz and prosecutors are arguing over whether his jury should tour the blood-stained, bullet-pocked classroom building where he murdered 17 people four years ago.

Prosecutors told Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday that the jurors will need to walk the building to fully understand what Cruz saw and did when he attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in February 2018.

Cruz's attorneys argued that prosecutors just want to inflame the jurors' emotions by exposing them to the blood and Valentine's Day gifts that remain. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to the murders. Jury selection begins Monday for a trial that will decide whether he is executed. 

