Early titles with Patriots lead to Hall of Fame for Seymour

Member of University of Georgia football from 1997-2000
MICHAEL CONROY/AP
FILE - New England Patriots' Richard Seymour (93) holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers 32-29 to win Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004, in Houston. Seymour's winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour's first four seasons. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Posted at 10:02 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 22:27:19-04

Richard Seymour's winning start in New England is a good starting point for how the defensive lineman ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Richard Seymour, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, receives his gold jacket during the gold jacket dinner in Canton, Ohio, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Patriots won the Super Bowl in three of Seymour's first four seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys are the only other team to win three titles in four seasons. Seymour had 57 1/2 sacks in 12 seasons.

The last four of those were with the Oakland Raiders. Seymour played inside and out on the defensive front and says he did “selfless things” to help his teams win.

He says the Patriots were a defense-first team before Tom Brady's career took off.

