New FBI docs: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2017, file photo, Eric Paddock holds a photo of himself, at left, and his brother, Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, at right, outside his home in Orlando, Fla. Stephen Paddock a high-roller gambler who opened fire in 2017 on concertgoers in Las Vegas had lost tens of thousands of dollars while gambling weeks before the mass shooting and was upset with the way the casinos had been treating him, according to FBI documents made public this week.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 16:53:40-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — FBI documents made public this week reveal the high-roller gambler who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip had lost tens of thousands of dollars while gambling weeks earlier. One gambler told the FBI that gunman Stephen Paddock was very upset about how the casinos had treated him and other high-rollers. The new records don't offer an official motive for the mass shooting but paint a detailed picture of Paddock's final days before the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed 60 people and injured hundreds more.

