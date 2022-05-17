Watch
News

Actions

Former US Rep. Corrine Brown to plead guilty in fraud case

Florida Congresswoman Ethics
Cliff Owen/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 2015, file photo, House Veterans Affairs Committee Ranking Minority Leader Corrine Brown, D-Fla., speaks at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Ethics Committee has officially opened an investigation into Brown over a number of allegations, including "fraudulent activity" with an unnamed organization. The committee will defer to the Justice Department and not actively pursue the probe because of the federal investigation. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Florida Congresswoman Ethics
Posted at 2:43 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 14:47:41-04

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, whose initial conviction in a charity fraud case was tossed out by an appeals court, will plead guilty before a second trial.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan scheduled a change of plea hearing Wednesday morning for Brown, a once-powerful Florida Democrat who had previously pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including mail and wire fraud. The second trial had been set to begin in September.

Brown’s original 2017 conviction was tossed by an appeals court because Corrigan improperly removed a juror who said the “Holy Spirit” told him she was innocent. Before the fraud case, Brown represented the Jacksonville area in Congress for about 25 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming