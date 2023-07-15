CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he's stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago. The 81-year-old Jackson, who has battled health problems in recent years, announced his resignation during a quiet farewell speech at the organization’s annual convention, which included a two-hour tribute to its longtime leader. Jackson implored attendees to “stop the violence” and “keep hope alive.” The Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes, the pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, will take over as leader of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 14:50:41-04
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.