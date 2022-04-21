Georgia election workers reach settlement terms with OAN

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers have agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud in 2020.

Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in December sued One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent.

The mother and daughter said the network spread debunked claims that they introduced suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

According to a status report filed Thursday in federal court in Washington, Freeman and Moss met with the OAN parties on Tuesday and agreed on a binding set of settlement terms.

Those terms were not disclosed.