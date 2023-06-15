Germany to give $1.4 billion to Holocaust survivors globally in 2024

BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis says that Germany has agreed to extend another $1.4 billion overall for Holocaust survivors around the globe for the coming year. The compensation was negotiated with Germany’s Finance Ministry and includes $888.9 million to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors. The New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany said Thursday that increases of $175 million to symbolic payments of the hardship fund supplemental program have been achieved. That has impacted more than 128,000 Holocaust survivors globally. The group is also referred to as the Claims Conference.