Arians retires as Bucs' coach, Bowles promoted to top spot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, a stunning move announced Wednesday night. Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season which was Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay. The Bucs were 31-18 in Arians’ three seasons there and he was 80-48-1 in eight seasons as a head coach overall when adding in his five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will replace Arians as coach.